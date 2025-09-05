Eid-ul-Maulud: CAN urges leaders to be just, ease hardship

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged political leaders to embrace justice, reduce citizens’ hardship and adopt policies that promote unity as the country marks this year’s Eid-ul-Maulud.

In a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN said the occasion should inspire fairness, accountability and compassion in governance.

“We therefore urge political leaders at all levels to use this solemn season to embrace justice in their decisions, ease the burdens of hardship on citizens, and foster policies that strengthen unity and uphold the dignity of every Nigerian,” the statement read.

CAN noted that Nigeria is at a critical crossroads, with governance challenges, worsening economic conditions and citizens’ deep yearning for credible leadership weighing heavily on the country.

While congratulating Muslims on the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the association stressed that the Prophet exemplified values essential for building a just and peaceful society.

“Eid-ul-Maulud provides Nigerians with a moment for reflection on values such as humility, compassion, justice and devotion to God, virtues that the Prophet exemplified. These timeless values transcend religious boundaries and point us towards building a society anchored on peace, fairness and mutual respect,” Okoh said.

He also extended warm wishes to Muslims nationwide, praying that the celebration would inspire stronger bonds across faiths and renew hope for a better Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Christian community, I extend warm wishes to all Muslims for a peaceful and joyous celebration. May this Eid-ul-Maulud inspire stronger bonds of unity across faiths, renew our shared hope for Nigeria, and encourage us all to work together for a just and prosperous nation,” he added.