Eid-el-Maulud: Delta, Oyo govts, Senator Jibrin preach peace, tolerance

By Henry Umoru, with agency reports

As Muslims across Nigeria joined the global community in celebrating Eid-el-Mawlid, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Oyo State Government and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, have called for peace, tolerance, and unity to guide the nation through its current challenges.

Eid-el-Mawlid is the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Festus Ahon, congratulated Muslims for witnessing the celebration and urged them to reflect on the Prophet’s teachings of humility, tolerance, and love.

He emphasized that Nigerians, regardless of religious affiliation, must embrace peace and unity to consolidate national progress.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Mawlid, let us be reminded that our strength lies in our diversity and shared commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous Delta and Nigeria,” Oborevwori stated, commending Muslims in the state for their contributions to peace and growth.

Similarly, the Acting Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, urged Muslim faithful to use the occasion to pray for leaders at all levels of government, stressing that the Prophet’s exemplary life remained a moral compass for humanity.

He congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state for their steadfast support for Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, assuring that the government remained committed to sustainable development and the security of lives and property.

“Eid-el-Mawlid presents us with a glorious opportunity to draw closer to God and to seek His face over the challenges facing our state and nation. Our government’s drive to deliver sustainable development remains solid, but we can only achieve this with the prayers and cooperation of the people,” Lawal said.

On his part, Senator Jibrin, urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, describing him as a role model whose life embodied compassion, service, and peace.

“As we celebrate the birthday of our noble Prophet, let us reflect on his virtues and imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and mutual support. This is a time for sober reflection and renewed dedication to building unity and stability in our nation,” Barau noted.

He further assured Nigerians of the National Assembly’s commitment to enacting reforms that would strengthen democracy, security, and good governance.

The Federal Government had earlier declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday to mark the celebration, with events held across states in a largely peaceful atmosphere.