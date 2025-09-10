EFCC probes former NNPCL GMD Mele Kyari; agency yet to comment

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, to its Abuja headquarters for questioning, a source at the agency confirmed on Wednesday.

A source at the EFCC said Kyari was at the commission’s offices and was speaking with investigators. “He is here with our investigators at the moment. This is all I can disclose for now,” the source said.

Efforts to obtain an official comment from the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Kyari served as GMD of the NNPCL from 2019 until his replacement in July 2024. During his tenure he oversaw several reforms at the state oil company, including its transition toward a limited liability company structure.