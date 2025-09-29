Educationist, Ahmad Muhammad tasks governments, philanthropists on funding of education for the less privileged

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An educationist and founder of,Mainasara Education Support Foundation,Ahmad Muhammad has called on governments and philanthropists to collaborate with him to create a generation of sons and daughters of nobody, who will rise to become successful professionals and community leaders in the country .

Ahmad speaking at a press conference in Ilorin on Tuesday on activities of his foundation said though he always believed that education is the key to empowerment and community transformation,but that initially he faced hurdles—lack of funds, an unaccommodating environment, and minimal government support, stressing that,”despite these challenges, my passion remained unshaken.”

He recalled that flagship program of the foundation is a scholarship initiative that provided ten students with full scholarships spanning ten years—from JSS to university level—covering various professional courses, adding that,the target group includes those who may never have dreamed of such opportunities due to financial limitations.

Nevertheless,he said he has selected Twenty five students in Kaiama community on the three criteria of an orphan,a less privileged and a genius to sponsor their education till they become professionals.

According to him,”Currently, we are caring for 25 deserving students from both public and private schools. These students are under our academic and moral guidance, and our goal is to see them through higher education as responsible and contributing members of society.”

The educationist who hail from Kaiama noted that the initiative,” is a fulfillment of a long-held dream to give back to our community and to create opportunities for the less privileged, especially the girl child, and to foster community development through education.”

Ahmad also noted that the elixir he needed to drive the foundation was the innovative approach of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to education which rekindled his hopes and aspirations.

“His efforts have overhauled the system, making education more accessible, and ignited my desire to contribute meaningfully.

He further noted that,”Witnessing Kwara State’s students excel in national debates and quiz competitions further motivated me. These successes proved that our system, when properly supported, can produce outstanding results.”

He also said that significant aspect of his mission,” is to reduce the girl child out of school. Out of the 25 students, 19 are females, because empowering girls with education helps break the cycle of poverty and social vices. We believe that educated girls can transform communities.

“Furthermore, by supporting these students in sciences and medical courses, especially in a community like Kaiama that has been backward in these fields, we aim to produce professionals who will directly impact our local healthcare, science, and technology sectors.’

Though commencing the program from his community in Kaiama, he said his plan is to extend it to other parts of Kwara state in the next ten years, targeting N100M to execute the project, saying that,”Our projection was to raise 100 million Naira to fully fund this vision. Thanks to Allah’s mercy, we have started and are already making a tremendous impact.”

He noted in conclusion that,”this initiative is my legacy—an investment in our community’s future. It’s about changing lives, reducing social vices, and fostering prosperity through education. I invite everyone here to support and be part of this noble journey.”

Ends