Education Minister wades into Fed Polytechnic Ekowe dispute, summons Rector, Unions

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alauda has summoned parties to the industrial dispute that left the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe in Bayelsa shut since July 11 to a meeting on Sept. 29.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt on Saturday that Chairmen and Secretaries of the three unions in the polytechnic, the Rector and Governing Council Chairman are expected at the meeting.

The invited unions are Non Academic Staff Union, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the polytechnic.

NAN reports that the meeting follows a joint petition to the minister over suspension of a governing council meeting to resolve the labour dispute on the grounds of insecurity.

The workers had in the petition submitted that the claim of insecurity was a ploy to avert pending probe of allegations by the Rector as there was no security threat in Bayelsa to warrant suspension when the council members were already in town for the meeting.

The unions at the Polytechnic had said that only the suspension, pending investigation of the Rector, Dr Agbabiaka Lukman, will guarantee industrial harmony to the institution.

The workers had kept the institution under locks for alleged violation of the Polytechnic Act by the Rector who took the three unions to court over labour disputes whereas the governing council was statutorily mandated under the Act to handle labour related matters.

When contacted for an update on the face-off, Mr Nimizuo Pereseigha, Public Relations Officer of Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe declined to comment.