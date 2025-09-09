‘Educate 2 Empower’: Buckwyld partners ECP to launch advocacy project for girl-child education

Buckwyld Media Network, in partnership with Entertainment & Creative Partners (ECP), has unveiled Educate 2 Empower (E2E), a national advocacy project committed to dismantling barriers to girl-child education in Nigeria.

Anchored by Adda: Empowered by Education – a feature documentary film that tells the remarkable story of Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, Nigeria’s first female President of the Court of Appeal – the initiative highlights how education can empower young girls to overcome the odds and rise to leadership.

The film is scheduled for a syndicated broadcast on October 11, 2025, International Day of the Girl Child, reaching an estimated 50 million viewers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The Urgency: A Crisis We Cannot Ignore

Nigeria has more than 18 million out-of-school children, the highest number globally. Over 60% are girls, with the North disproportionately affected:

North East: 59% of primary-age children are out of school.

North West: 62%—the highest rate nationwide.

States with over 50% exclusion include Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara.

These statistics represent not just numbers but millions of silenced dreams. Without intervention, Nigeria risks perpetuating cycles of poverty, inequality, and insecurity.

“Every girl left behind is a future leader denied. Educate 2 Empower is not just a campaign—it is a movement to ensure that girls in Nigeria are seen, heard, and given a fighting chance.”

Efe Omorogbe, Founder/CEO of Buckwyld Media and initiator of the Educate 2 Empower project, quipped: “Our decision to pursue this cause is driven by a sense of duty and the recognition of the power of storytelling.

“We are well aware of the immense capacity of film to influence perspectives and engender behavioural change. Combined with online engagement to prompt action, we believe our modest initiative can contribute significantly to the efforts of stakeholder organizations and corporate players working tirelessly on the frontlines to reverse this unacceptable situation in Nigeria.”

A Multi-Dimensional Campaign

Educate 2 Empower combines storytelling, digital engagement, and real-world impact:

Documentary Broadcast – Adda: Empowered by Education will air on Arewa24, NTA Hausa, and other major Hausa-language platforms to inspire and mobilize change.

Online Career Day Challenge – With the permission of their parents, girls aged 10–15 will be encouraged to submit one-minute videos outlining their career ambitions. Winners will receive scholarships, tech devices, and mentorship, ensuring tangible empowerment.

Community & Stakeholder Engagement – Parents, educators, religious leaders, and policymakers will be activated through dialogue and outreach.

Prize-Giving Event – Finalists and winners will be honored in a high-visibility ceremony with corporate sponsors, government officials, and development partners in attendance.

A statement by partners called on the Corporate, government, and NGO to join in reshaping the future for Nigerian girls. They assured partners of brand visibility, CSR impact, community goodwill, and long-term value such as documented CSR reports, employee engagement opportunities, and lasting brand affinity.

“Educate 2 Empower is more than a campaign — it is a clarion call to action. With the support of corporate sponsors, NGOs, and policymakers, millions of Nigerian girls can be inspired, empowered, and given the tools to build a brighter future,” the statement added, noting that the target is to give 50,000 girls the chance to return to school —and to their future — by September 2026.