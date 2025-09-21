Edu felicitates Oluremi Tinubu at 65, describes her as embodiment of grace, compassion

Dr. Betta Edu, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday.

In her goodwill message, Dr. Edu described the First Lady as “an epitome of grace, compassion, and kindness, especially towards the downtrodden.” She noted that the milestone age of 65 is a moment of thanksgiving for the life and service of the First Lady, whom she referred to as “the Mother of the Nation.”

Dr. Edu commended Senator Tinubu’s Project Renewed Hope Initiative, highlighting its impact on millions of Nigerians and its support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She stressed that the First Lady’s humanitarian disposition has provided succor to families across the country.

“Your light continues to shine through challenging times, and your smile beams through moments of joy. You truly represent hope for the Nigerian woman,” Edu said.

She prayed for long life, good health, and greater exploits for the celebrant, describing her as the “Queen of Nigeria” and “a First Lady of unmatched dedication to service.”