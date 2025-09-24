EDSG to seal technical partnership with University of West of Scotland

By Adesina Wahab

The transformation in the education sector being undertaken by the Senator Monday Okpebholo administration in Edo State is being taken to a higher notch as the state government has reached an agreement to sign a technical partnership between the University of the West of Scotland and Edo State owned higher Institutions.

The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, speaking during an engagement session in the Scottish University, made it known that the state government is resolute and committed to building human capacity development by way of student and staff exchange.

He also mentioned that the EDSG is committed to enhanced research, improved teaching quality and standard, the development of critical thinking, introduction of new technology and the introduction of short courses/internship between the university and higher institutions owned by the state government.

He noted that under the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the institutions in the state are experiencing a new wave of transformation.

“The institutions are also making progress as more infrastructural development is taking place which will give room for more courses’ accreditation, better learning environment, improved learning outcome and a system where students will be better positioned by way of increased knowledge to face the challenges of the future,” he added.

He gave the assurance that the state government would not relent in its efforts to make Edo a leading light in education and other spheres of life.

The Director of Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic Development, Dr Adebisi Adewole, stated that they have been following up with the activities of the government in education, noting that the efforts were quite impressive and commendable.

The Vice Chancellor, who is also the Principal of the University, Professor James Miller, appreciated the Honourable Commissioner for his presentation, while also commending the state government for being focused on deepening ties that would improve the standard of education in Edo State.

The partnership and signing of the agreement in the coming days will bring the desired progress and exposure to Edo students and institutions.