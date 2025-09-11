Edo special squad dismantles kidnappers’ camps in forest 

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Special Security Squad, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers”, has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements across the State with a large-scale bush combing operation that led to the discovery and dismantling of suspected kidnappers hideout, recovery of firearms and ammunition in strategic locations.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua said the coordinated exercise was carried out under the supervision of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) and the Governor’s Principal Security Officer (PSO).

He said the operation covered Ovia North-East, Esan North-East, Esan West, and Esan South-East Local Government Areas of the State.

The statement added that special attention was paid to the Benin–Akure Road corridor, where passengers of a transport company, New Edo Line, were recently kidnapped.

“During the sweep, operatives recovered two locally made double-barrel guns and one live cartridge in adjoining communities, including Osa-Somba and Idunwingie in Ovia North-East. Officials noted that the discoveries point to the entrenched use of local armoury by kidnappers operating in the region.”

A member of the squad, Mr. Eribo Emwanta disclosed that in Ugboha forest, operatives discovered abandoned camps suspected to have been used as kidnapping hideouts. He emphasized that the exercise would remain continuous, with Governor Okpebholo personally monitoring the team’s activities.

Idemudia Noah, stressed that the team is deploying drones, military personnel, and advanced surveillance in its relentless pursuit of kidnappers.

“We received distress calls from Ugboha people reporting kidnapping incidents, and we responded with massive combing of the forests. This administration is determined to ensure Edo is too unsafe for criminals. The message is clear: criminals must leave the state or face decisive action,” Noah declared.

Beyond the immediate operations, the Squad also embarked on a show-of-force exercise across Sobe, Ozalla, Iruekpen, Ekpoma, Ihunmudumu, Eguare, Irrua, Idumu Ojiezua, Ivue/Obeidu, Eror, Arue-Uromi, Egbele, Amedokhian-Uromi, Ugboha, and several other communities.

Security officials explained that the operation was intended to reassure residents of the Government’s commitment to safety and to send a strong warning to criminal networks.

The multi-agency effort, which included the army, police, and local security operatives, saw personnel trek for hours deep into the forests in search of criminal hideouts.