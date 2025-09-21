Edo South: Upbeat for 2027 senatorial election begins

…Interest groups, individuals, square up for Imasuen’s second term or otherwise

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE recent defection of the only Labour Party (LP) senator in Edo State, Neda Imsauen to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has up the quest on who would be the next senator in 2027 or if Imasuen would get a second term to represent Edo South Senatorial District, the largest senatorial district in Edo State.

Out of the five senators that have represented the zone since 1999 namely Senators Rowland Owie, Daisy Danjuma, Ehigie Uzamere, Matthew Uroghide and now Imasuen, the first two, Danjuma and Owie did not get a second term because in 2003, Owie became the governorship candidate of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) while Danjuma lost out in 2007 due to internal party issues. Uzamere and Uroghide got their second terms and the coming of Imsauen into the APC has caused an upset as some of the aspirants would now have to square up with a sitting senator which they were not initially expecting.

Among names being listed as possible aspirants include the APC’s senatorial candidate in the 2023 election, Hon Valentine Asuen.

Others are former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, former deputy governor, Lucky Imasuen, a leader of the party, Osagie Ize-Iyamu including and shockingly in some quarters, the former boss of Imasuen, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide. Imasuen was his Senior Legislative Aide when he was the Senator and he lost his third term to Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under controversial circumstances as he alleged that there was no level playing field with the then governor throwing his weight behind Iduoriyekemwen. This led to his leaving the party to the APC.

Some close aides of Imasuen confided in Vanguard few days ago that they were shocked at some of the names they hear want to contest with their principal, “These are people that have been putting pressure on Sen. Imasuen to be settling them financially, these same people will never defend him when he is being accused of none performance which is not true, they want him to settle them and still want to take over his position” He described the intention as evil.

Second term chances

With the calibre of people being named as intending aspirants for the position, it would be a tough primary election but Imasuen’s supporters believe that he should enjoy the right of first refusal. They argue that his first two years as a senator were under an opposition party and by the time he would be finishing his first term he would have been barely two years as a member of the APC.

Some Sen Imasuen’s supporters believe that some of these political leaders and prospective aspirants are merchants, waiting for each election season to trade with the numbers of followers they have without caring for the welfare of Edo South people.

In a recent discussion with a very old political leader In Edo south who said he has quit active politics and now a father to all but does not want his name mentioned, he said he was shocked when he heard that Urhoghide is interested and same for Pastor Ize-Iyamu who he said has become perpetual aspirant and at times a candidate in all election seasons and has failed to groom any of his followers who he should be sponsoring for such contests.

Some Imasuen’s supporters described Ogbeide-Ihama as hinging his ambition on what they said is a phantom agreement he allegedly had with Godwin Obasekli to step down for him in the build up to the 2020 election and that that was one of the reasons he defected to the APC and then worked for Governor Monday Okoebholo to become the governor believing that the agreement should still be fulfilled.

On Lucky Imasuen, observers raised the issue of SURE-P under President Goodluck Jonathan which he coordinated in the state to reduce poverty but they claim the scheme never worked and that he alongside others were accused of allegedly fraudulently receiving and disbursing N700 million naira dasukigate money for the 2015 presidential election.

Sen Imasuen’s supporters believe that a second term for him would make him a ranking senator that would increase his influence in the red chamber.

They believe that the people of Edo South should take a lead from Edo North and Edo Central who they said do not make the second term of their sitting senators cumbersome the way it is done in Edo South as they argued that for instance, the second term ticket of former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the Edo North Senatorial District was almost a done deal.

Achievements so far

Sen Imasuen when he recently brokered peace between some members of communities in Edo South and the Nigerian Army over land dispute said among others, he has raised several motions and bills introduced in the Senate to address issues of insecurity, education, and healthcare affecting his constituents and Nigerians.

On education, Senator Imasuen said he sponsored the Federal College of Education, Abudu (Establishment) Bill, 2024, aimed at establishing a tertiary institution dedicated to training qualified teachers in Edo State. “The proposed college would boost the quality of education in the region, support economic growth through job creation, and address the chronic shortage of trained teaching personnel,” he said.

The senator also highlighted the importance of healthcare reform, stating that he is sponsoring the Federal Medical Centres Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

According to him, the bill will “strengthen the operational framework of federal medical centres, improve service delivery, and make healthcare more accessible to rural and underfunded communities.”

The media team of Imasuen also recently highlighted other achievements in response to criticisms in some quarters in Edo South that he was underperforming said the Senator has resolved nine petitions presented by aggrieved Nigerians, ensuring justice for individuals and communities across the country being the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Petitions and that more petitions remain under review, exemplifying his ongoing commitment to fairness, accountability, and due process.

The teams said on Education and Youth Development, “In an era where access to education is pivotal to social mobility, Senator Imasuen has sponsored annual scholarships for 420 indigent students across Edo South, provided full secondary school scholarships for numerous pupils, covering their entire schooling duration.

“Annually funded JAMB registration for hundreds of candidates from underprivileged backgrounds. Distributed writing materials to 21 primary schools – an ongoing programme to support foundational learning.

“Empowerment and Grassroots Development: The Senator’s grassroots interventions speak volumes include facilitating agricultural training, distribution of farming tools and fertilisers to boost food security and create employment.

“Sponsored fashion design training for local tailors and distributed empowerment tools such as sewing machines and generators.

“Attracted over 2,000 presidential grants to support micro-businesses.

“Installed over 1,000 solar-powered streetlights and transformers, contributing to safer communities and improved night-time commerce, all powered by renewable energy.

“No fewer than 500 farmers from the 77 wards in the senatorial district have benefited from the distribution of farm implements and grants from Senator Imasuen.

“Let it be on record that Senator Neda Imasuen’s record of performance is not only transparent but rooted in service, compassion, and commitment to the people of Edo South. Empty rhetoric cannot erase these facts.”