Edo PDP, government bicker over alleged stagnation of governance

PDP flags

…Okpebholo, deputy abandoned state, PDP alleges

…PDP goofed, Idahosa in office – govt

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused Governor Monday Okoebholo and his deputy, Hon Dennis Idahosa of abandoning the state and jetting abroad, besides accusing the governor of spending N4.2 billion on the purchase of SUVs.

The PDP also alleged that Okpebholo’s alleged bloated political appointments have stalled service delivery in the administration.

But the state government, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Okoebholo, Fred Itua said the PDP goofed as the deputy governor, Idahosa was in the office doing his official duties.

The PDP in. statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare alleged that “This reckless dereliction of responsibility has plunged Edo into a dangerous leadership vacuum at a time when citizens are groaning under economic hardship, worsening insecurity, and stalled public services—direct consequences of the ineptitude of the APC-led administration at both the federal and state levels.

“Even more disturbing is the governor’s recent request to the Edo State House of Assembly to confirm 28 commissioner-nominees—a figure that will make this the most bloated Executive Council in the history of the State. We are aware that the governor has already concluded plans to squander ₦4.2 billion of taxpayers’ money on luxury SUVs for these commissioners, each costing an outrageous ₦150 million.

“This reckless expansion of government comes on top of a growing army of Special Advisers, board chairmen, members, and heads of parastatals—appointments that have driven the cost of governance in Edo to an all-time high in our 34-year history.”

A statement by Itua said the insinuation that both the Governor and his Deputy abandoned the State is a product of mischief and deliberate falsehood.

“The PDP must be reminded that governance in Edo today is not run on propaganda or guesswork; it is run on systems, structures, and accountability.

“The attempt by the PDP to mislead the public on workers’ welfare is both laughable and embarrassing. Edo is currently among the top three States in Nigeria with the highest minimum wage, at ₦75,000.

“This stands as clear evidence of Governor Okpebholo’s prioritisation of workers’ welfare. The fact that the PDP would cite other States increasing wages without acknowledging Edo’s existing leadership in this area exposes their ignorance and shows how detached they have become from reality.

“The PDP also alleged that schools lack teachers and hospitals are in decline. Let the record reflect: since assuming office less than a year ago, Governor Okpebholo has not sacked a single teacher. If Edo schools lack adequate teaching personnel today, it is a damning self-indictment on the immediate past administration of Mr. Godwin Obaseki, under whose watch no meaningful recruitment was carried out in the education sector for eight years.”