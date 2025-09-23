Edo NMA lauds national orthopedic hospital’S growth

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commended the management of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Benin City on the development it has achieved since its inception about two years ago.

The chairman of the association, Dr Eustace Oseghale stated this during a courtesy visit to hospital led by Dr, Philip Ugbodaga who is a former state chairman of the NMA where he revealed that the visit was part of preparatory activities to the upcoming Physicians’ Week and the South-South NMA games.

Dr Oseghale stated the pivotal role played by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital in the development of the association at both the state and national levels and commended the progress witnessed so far in the hospital, noting that the institution was manifestly on an upward ascent in efficient and effective healthcare services.

According to him, “your impressive, result-oriented, and transformational leadership has brought significant progress to the fortune of the new hospital and the Nigeria Medical Association, Edo State Branch is willing and ready to collaborate with the hospital in its published strategic plan”

During the visit, the executive committee members were taken on a tour of the hospital, where they expressed their satisfaction with the state-of-the-art facilities and the impressive disposition of the staff on duty.

Ugbodaga thanked the NMA delegation for the visit and acknowledged Dr. Oseghale’s leadership and contributions to the medical community in Edo State since his assumption of office.

He assured the delegation of his unwavering dedication to responsible leadership in healthcare, stressing that the hospital remains committed to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 4-point agenda of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare as well as the institution’s 5-years strategic plan (2024-2029), emphasising that patient-centred care, and accountability will be his watch word as a civil society leader in Nigeria.

The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of both the hospital management and the NMA leadership to improving healthcare delivery in Edo State and enhancing service delivery within the South-South geopolitical zone and contiguous states.

The Chief Medical Director used the opportunity of the visit to officially unveil a newly acquired vehicle by Edo NMA, which he noted was a very significant milestone in the impressive leadership of the current State Officers Committee (SOC), led by Dr Oseghale.

The association was received by the CMD and members of his management team including Prof Kunle Olawepo, Director of Clinical Services and Training, Dr Henry Egbon, Director of Administration, Omo Ailensha, Head of Finance and Accounts, Martins Edomwonyi, Head of Procurement amongst others while the NMA Chairman was accompanied by the association’s Deputy Chairman, Dr Oamen John-Blaze Osezua, Deputy Secretary, Dr Aghahowa Humphrey Adesotu, Treasurer, Dr Elama Ikpeminoghena Ballack and the Financial Secretary, Dr Aletor Ijeghede