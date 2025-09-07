Edo NLC backs planned NUPENG strike against Dangote

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State council of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday declared its support for the planned strike action of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), which is expected to begin on Monday and could cause a crisis in the oil and gas industry.

A statement by the state chairman of the union, Comrade Bernard Egwakhide urged workers and residents in the state to stock up on sufficient petroleum products to last for the duration of the industrial action.

He said “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Edo state council is in receipt of a letter to embark on a nationwide protest by one of its affiliates in the state, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), on the monopolistic agenda in the oil sector and the draconian anti-union activities by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cronies.

“The Edo State council of the NLC wish to state clearly that the council is in full support of the planned actions of the Warri zonal council of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and will mobilize all its affiliates in the state in support and in solidarity with the Warri zonal council of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) which is to commence on Monday 8th of September 2025.

“We therefore advise Edo workers and Edo people to get Petroleum products that will take them for the period of these planned actions, as filling stations will be closed down during this planned protest by NUPENG.

“An injury to one, is an injury to all.”

Vanguard News