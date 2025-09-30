Edo LP factional chairman condemns reported incident involving Abure, reaffirms party leadership

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — A factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie, has condemned a reported incident involving Julius Abure, a national leader of one of the party’s factions, and reaffirmed his position as the faction’s chairman.

Speaking at a press conference in Benin City, Ativie called on the police to investigate the reported incident and urged that those responsible, if any, be dealt with in accordance with the law. She also appealed for respect for party officials and for calm within the party as inquiries proceed.

Ativie stressed that the party should not be intimidated or humiliated by individuals or groups, and urged members to follow lawful and democratic processes. She said the party will seek protection under the law where necessary.

Ativie noted that Abure’s tenure as national chairman for her faction was renewed in Nnewi, Anambra State, in 2024 for a further four-year term, and called on stakeholders to work towards unity and the growth of the party.

She appealed to party members and supporters to rely on verified information and to avoid actions that could deepen divisions.