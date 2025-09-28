Edo Govt to rebuild APC chieftain’s demolished hotel

…Approves Investments Across Sectors

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State Government has announced plans to rebuild the demolished hotel belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Tony Adun, following a Court of Appeal judgment that upheld earlier rulings ordering the restoration of the facility.

T. Latifa Hotel, owned by Adun, was pulled down in February 2020 by the Godwin Obaseki administration despite a subsisting court order restraining the demolition. The courts later directed that the hotel be restored to its original state. A source at the State Executive Council (EXCO), however, told Vanguard that compensation could be considered in place of physical reconstruction.

The decision was among several approvals made during an EXCO meeting presided over by Governor Monday Okpebholo, covering transportation, security, agriculture, infrastructure, and justice delivery.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohombamu, said the state would further expand its public transport system.

He revealed that EXCO approved the purchase of 50 new Toyota Hiace buses (2024 model) to complement the 100 buses earlier procured for the New Edo Line. In addition, 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses (2025 model) will be acquired for the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), reflecting the state’s commitment to cleaner energy and urban mobility.

To boost security operations, the council approved the purchase of 111 motorbikes for security agencies, adding to the more than 300 units already procured by the government.

In agriculture, five bulldozers and one lowbed truck were approved for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to reduce dependence on rented equipment.

On infrastructure, EXCO gave approval for the construction and rehabilitation of strategic roads in Edo’s oil and gas producing areas under the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOPADEC). The projects include the construction of Eromo Road and Presidential Road in Ikpoba-Okha LGA, rehabilitation of Ugo Market Road in Orhionmwon LGA, and construction of Odion Umoru Road in Ikpoba-Okha LGA.

Ohombamu said the initiatives reflect Governor Okpebholo’s resolve to strengthen service delivery, improve mobility, and stimulate socio-economic growth across Edo State.