Edo govt plans to immortalise late Arase

Arase

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has disclosed that the state government would immortalise the late Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, who is an indigene of the state.

The governor stated this when he received the body of the late Arase who died on August 31, at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness at the age of 69, at the Benin Airport.

Okpebholo, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Gani Audu, said “Arase to us is one of the finest police officers and lawyers we have in Edo state and losing him at this time that the Nigeria Police Force and the country in general need him is not good for us”.

“As a State Government, we will work with the family to see how we can immortalise him. He was a great son of Edo State.

“It is very painful to the government and people of Edo state, but we are consoled with the good life he lived”.

Okpebholo described Arase, as a team player and a man who is always willing to help.

“It is painful that we lost somebody who always listened to every complaint and tried as much as possible to solve them”.

He however, prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss, assuring that the government will do all that it can to support his family.