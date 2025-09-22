Edo elected councilors get certificates of return amidst fears of resignation, impeachment

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – DESPITE protests in some quarters, the 63 elected councillors in the Edo by-election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) last Saturday, on Monday received their Certificates of Return as fears of impeachment, resignation and suspension of the current Acting Chairman loom over some councils.

The election was conducted last Saturday despite protests from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which obtained an order suspending the election.

But the EDSIEC in a press statement said the order was granted without affording it to be heard and that it has taken steps through its legal representatives to file a motion on notice “seeking to discharge the exparte order and ensure accelerated hearing of the substantive suit.”

As early as 7 am, the elected councilors were already at the office of EDSIEC situated along Airport Road Benin City where the Chairman, Hon Jonathan Aifuobhokhan represented by Hon (Dr) Ikhuoriah Solomon urged them to give proper representation to the people.

He said “The successful conduct of the 2025 by-election is not only a testament to the Commission’s efficiency but also a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in the democratic process. Today, as we celebrate the victors of that process, we are also reminded of the important roles they are stepping into to serve, to lead, and to bring meaningful development to their various wards.

“To our elected Councilors, congratulations once again. Your victory at the polls reflects the confidence your people have in your ability to represent them. May this Certificate of Return not just be a symbol of success, but a call to action.”

Shortly after, reports in some local government areas indicated that some of the acting chairmen have been served impeachment notices while that of Esan West, Godsent Agboibo has resigned.

In Etsako East local government area, the Acting Chairman, Solomon Oghuma called on the state governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo to stop the move as he alleged that it was being done to cause chaos in the party.

He said “I was told that I should resign and that if I don’t resign, they will use the councilors to remove me.

“I have enquired from the House of Assembly and they said they did not give any such directive and I know it is the house of assembly and the governor that have such powers.”

Also reacting to the development, a former Edo North Senatorial Youth leader of the APC Dirisu Otinomo said the development could lead to crisis in the APC “because the people of Etsako East are not happy because somebody who is not from Etsako East is not the one that will foist a chairman of the local government and if care is not taken, it could cause crisis in the council, therefore I am calling on the peace loving governor of the state to stop this move.”

As at the time of filing this report, It was gathered that an impeachment notice has also been served on the chairman of Uhunmwonde local government area.