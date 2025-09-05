Edo Deputy Governor felicitates Muslims on Eid-ul-Mawlid

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, is on Friday extended warm felicitations to Muslims in the State, Nigeria, and across the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Mawlid which is the commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, the deputy governor said the celebration calls a moment of deep reflection on the life, teachings, and virtues of the Prophet Muhammad particularly his message of peace, compassion, tolerance, and devotion to the service of humanity.

He said, “I rejoice with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“This occasion reminds us of the values of humility, love, justice, and selflessness which the Prophet (PBUH) stood for, and which remain timeless guides for building a peaceful and progressive society.”

The Deputy Governor urged Muslims and all residents of Edo State to use the celebration as an opportunity to strengthen the bond of brotherhood, promote religious harmony, and continue to support the government’s efforts in fostering unity, development, and peaceful coexistence.

He further encouraged the faithful to uphold prayers for the state and Nigeria i general, noting that the nation’s progress depends on the collective commitment of all citizens to peace, tolerance, and good neighbourliness.

“As we celebrate, let us continue to imbibe the Prophet’s exemplary life of patience, kindness, and service to humanity. Together, we can build a society where justice, equity, and mutual respect thrive,” he added.