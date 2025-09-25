Economic growth: We won’t leave any woman behind – Gov Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

As springtime trains 500 women on organic farming

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that no woman in the state would be left behind in his administration’s strive to ensure inclusive economic growth.

This is as the Springtime Development Foundation, an initiative of Dr Deji Adeleke trained 500 women from the state on organic poultry home farming.

Speaking at the end of the training exercise and distribution of N50,000 grants to the 500 participants, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, Mrs Oyebola Fadeyi-Awolowo, he said women are nation builders who must not be allowed to lag behind.

According to the governor, our women empowerment programme has been encompassing since this administration came on board and we will not relent to ensure that women become more self reliant.

“Before today, we have empowered women, especially in the rural areas, including farmers, traders, and artisans, most of whom were given cash grants, deep freezers, grinding machines.

“Our administration is of the view that when you empower women, the family would be secured both socially and economically, hence, we won’t leave anyone behind. Today we, as a government is supporting graduate from this training with N50,000 each”, he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of Springtime Development Foundation, Dr Deji Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy, Banji Adesuyi, disclosed that the empowerement programme was packaged under the Veronica Adeleke Women Empowerment targeted at making women economically independent.

“This women empowerment scheme is the first of its kind in the state and participants were drawn from the 30 Local Government Councils and the Area office. In all we have 500 participants for this phase after which other women groups would be given the opportunity. Our target is 1, 000 women and we will definitely reach the number.

“Some of the training the women went through, include, organic compound farming in vegetable, coco yam, snail breading and poultry farming”, he added.