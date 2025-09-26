Economic challenges facing Nigeria part of global crisis — Cleric

Awka residents decry high cost of foodstuff in spite of rain

By Innocent Anaba

Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, has said that the economic challenges facing Nigeria were part of a global crisis and not unique to the country.

Addressing journalists ahead of the church’s 18th Anniversary celebration in Lagos, she said: “There is economic crisis all over the world. Unfortunately, it hits harder here because Nigeria is a developing nation.

“We also feed many people on the streets of the United Kingdom from time to time. They’re always excited to see me because they know a free meal awaits them.”

She urged Nigerians to continue to pray and seek divine wisdom for the nation’s leaders rather than relying solely on human solutions.

The anniversary celebration, which commenced, yesterday, will discuss ‘End-Time Revival’, with a sermon by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House Church.

The event will run through to September 28, 2025, culminating in a grand thanksgiving service at the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

Highlighting the church’s philanthropic efforts, Ajayi noted: “We currently sponsor no fewer than 122 students in private universities across Nigeria, and about 80 percent of them are not members of our church.”

Notable dignitaries expected to attend the event include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II