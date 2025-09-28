ECDU women wing Lagos empowers members with N6m cash, sewing machines

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

It was celebration galore at the weekend as the Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union, ECDU, Women Wing, Lagos branch, distributed sewing machines to 10 women and cash gift of N6,000,000 (six million naira) to 20 women as part of an empowerment initiative.



The cash gift is aimed at enabling beneficiaries to invest in small businesses and uplift their families. The programme was witnessed by daughters of Enugwu-Ukwu community as announced at the Annual General Meeting, AGM, was held in August, in Lagos.



Reaffirming its commitment to empowering women and strengthening families as the bedrock of national development, the Chairperson of the women’s wing, Engr. Felicia Agubata said the forum served as both a scorecard of achievements and a platform to unveil new initiatives aimed at uplifting women and households.



One of the highlights of the AGM was the distribution of sewing machines to selected women to enhance their tailoring businesses.



“These sewing machines, facilitated by the Minister of State for Labour, Barr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha are part of our empowerment programme. When you empower a woman, you empower a family and by extension, a community,” she said.



Agubata explained that beneficiaries were selected from five groups including Joy, Hope, Peace, Faith, and Love through a special committee that interviewed more than 30 applicants before narrowing the number to 10. “We identified women who truly needed support to scale their businesses and improve their livelihoods,” she added.



Beyond economic empowerment, the ECDU Lagos Women Wing also unveiled several community projects at the meeting, including a cup-holding water tank for households and the renovation of toilets to “smart” facilities adaptable for use even when water is scarce.



The Chairperson further used the platform to commend women who had embraced the union’s initiatives in previous years and were already recording progress in their trades.



While urging women to continue up-skilling themselves, she stressed that families remain the cornerstone of national development. “A united family is a united nation. Women must support their husbands, nurture their children, and still contribute meaningfully to society. This is how we build strong communities,” she said.



Speaking at the event, the Traditional Culture Minister of Enugwu-Ukwu , Chief Barrister Ozonkpu Jude Ekwunife who represented His Royal Majesty, Igwe Ralph Ekpeh described the gesture as “historic, unprecedented and a milestone in the community’s history.”



According to him, “This is the first time such a programme is taking place in Enugwu-Ukwu. The President of the Women Wing has demonstrated remarkable leadership by mobilizing and empowering our women to become proud and committed members of the community.



Chief Ekwunife also commended the Minister of Labour, who, he said, donated items and cash in support of the initiative. “Her spirit of philanthropy and charity is exemplary. She is one of the pillars of this event, and we pray for her continued elevation in her political career,” he added.



He noted that the success of the Lagos branch of ECDU Women Wing reflects the peace and stability provided by the Igwe’s administration in Enugwu-Ukwu. “The Igwe’s leadership and the way he organises the community are the foundation of what we are witnessing today. We know he will be proud when he reads about this milestone,” he said.



To the beneficiaries, Chief Ekwunife urged prudence and responsible use of the grants. “Money is difficult to come by. This is seed money. They should water it well so it germinates into a big tree that bears fruit for themselves, their families and the entire community,” he counseled.



The empowerment programme has been widely hailed as a model for community-driven development and a testament to the impact of the EDCU in grassroots transformation.