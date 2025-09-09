Ebonyi Govt demolishes unapproved building in Abakaliki

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has demolished an unapproved building located at Azuebonyi in Abakaliki, citing violation of planning regulations.

According to the Commissioner for Capital City Development, Chief Sunday Elechi Inyima, the developers were earlier issued stop-work, revocation, and removal orders after inspectors discovered the structure encroached on a setback designated for a federal road. Materials had also been confiscated as part of the enforcement process.

Chief Inyima explained that despite repeated warnings, the developers continued construction, raising the building to a second floor before it was eventually pulled down by the Ministry’s enforcement team.

He cautioned developers against erecting structures without approved building plans, stressing that the government would continue to enforce urban planning laws to safeguard public safety and order.

The Commissioner further noted that the recently approved Ebonyi State Structure Plan would guide future developments, helping residents identify areas suitable for construction and those restricted for public use.