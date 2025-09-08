Ebie

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman , Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Barrister Chiedu Ebie, has been described as a shining star in Ika Nation, Delta state.

Mr Jerome-Mario Utomi, a media practitioner from Ika in a statement made available to newsmen reflected on Ebie.

The statement titled: "Ika Politics And Ebie's Place As De facto Leader", reads:

“Though targeted at writers, Dillard was also unwittingly referencing Barrister Chiedu Ebie, Delta State former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, former Secretary to the Delta State Government and currently Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“Ebie, like a star with an illumination that cannot be dimmed, has appeared on the political horizon of the Ika nation, registering his presence, stamping it with an illumination of unprecedented achievements that permeate hearts and souls of the people. He has done so much for the Ika nation in terms of infrastructural and socio-economic and human capital development that he now enjoys organic followership among them.

“Unassuming and forthright, Ebie does not go about seeking political domination and leadership, he does not engage in political shenanigans so as to be politically relevant or visible; he is not one to go the “extra-mile” politically to be seen or heard. Ebie may not be an elected representative of the people or your every day sloganeering and sermonizing politician but in the minds and hearts of the people of Ika nation, he is the leader they know, the one they look up to for political direction and leadership. It won’t therefore, be out of place to agree with those who see him or refer to him as the defacto political leader of the Ika nation.

“Note that in addition to the previously held and present position, Barrister Ebie is also the Co-Convener of the Delta Unity Group (DUG), described by political analysts as the most formidable political pressure group in Delta State politics today. DUG has, over the years been quietly bestriding Delta’s political landscape for the good of the state. Call it a third force in the politics of Delta State, and you won’t be wrong because, from all ramifications, that is what DUG represents.

“As a politician and public office holder that has occupied positions of power and prominence, Ebie’s motives for seeking a better deal for his beloved Ika nation, including political advancement of the people have at various times and places been subjected to intense public scrutiny and at every juncture, he has been vindicated, adjudged clean, untainted and selfless as his only desire has always been to pursue public good – the progress and development of Ikaland.

“This is evident in the choices and decisions he makes as a leader that prioritizes infrastructure, provisions, human capital development and inclusivity from Agbor to Ughelli, Warri to Oghara; from Ika South to Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state among others.

“Ebie recognizes that infrastructure enables development and also provides the services that underpin the ability of people to be economically productive. His leadership ideology completely aligns with the global understanding that infrastructural investments help stem economic losses arising from problems such as traffic congestion, just as the World Bank estimates that in sub-Saharan Africa closing the infrastructure quantity and quality gap relative to the world’s best performers could raise GDP growth per head by 2.6 percent yearly.

“For him, electricity is crucial for economic growth and national development because it powers industries, enhances labour and capital productivity, creates jobs, and improves living standards by enabling modern infrastructure and services, hence his massive Solar-powered electrification of Ika nation. Indeed, Ebie has the presence of mind to recognize that access to electricity fosters technological advancement, stimulates industrial output, and promotes innovation, acting as a fundamental engine for an economy’s overall expansion and competitiveness in the global market.

“This author is not alone in applauding Barrister Ebie’s unrelenting efforts in infrastructural provision. Recently, a Poland-based Cybersecurity expert, Christian Ijeh showered effusive praises on the NDDC Chairman for installing solar street lights in Agbor, describing it as another shining example of how community leaders can harness innovation to address local challenges, noting that the effort is a remarkable step toward enhancing safety, security, and sustainable development.

“According to Ijeh who is also an Ika son, Ebie’s Solar electrification initiative is not only an upgrade to local infrastructure but also a bold statement about the importance of renewable energy in fostering community development.

“By embracing sustainable energy solutions, Ijeh argued, Barrister Ebie demonstrated foresight and leadership that would have lasting benefits for the local community as the solar street lights across Ika nation has brought much-needed electricity supply to the streets, improving visibility at night, deterring crime, and promoting a sense of safety and community well-being.

“Barrister Ebie’s efforts inspire confidence and hope, showcasing what dedicated leadership can achieve. I commend him for his dedication to public service and his forward-thinking approach to improving the quality of life in Ika nation. “Let us all recognize and celebrate this outstanding achievement, which will undoubtedly catalyze further development in our community,” Ijeh had said

“Indeed, while Ebie’s landmark infrastructural contributions to Ika nation and beyond are daily appreciated and celebrated across the state, it is my candid view that Barrister Ebie’s political standing and influence in Ika land came to the fore when he took Ika by storm in April this year and pulled a massive gathering of defectors, including thousands of DUG members to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The April 12, 2025 defection of DUG members to the APC, no doubt, signified a major political shift in Delta’s politics. Because of its grassroots orientation, political analysts have likened the DUG to the Mandate Group, an independent political pressure group that midwifed the election of Bola Tinubu, now President, as Lagos State Governor.

“DUG is not a new body, it has over the years, with Ebie’s indelible imprimatur, quietly been bestriding Delta’s political landscape for the good of the state.

“Given the foregoing, it is obvious that the political leadership of Ika land is organically, naturally Ebie’s for the asking”.