€200 deducted from allowances of absent German lawmakers

Germany flag

German lawmakers who miss parliamentary sessions or roll-call votes without valid excuses will soon face increased financial penalties, according to proposed changes backed by the coalition parties.

Under the amendment to the Members of Parliament Act, any lawmaker who fails to register their attendance when the Bundestag is in session would face a €200 deduction from their allowance, up from the current 100 euro.

The penalty would rise to 300 euro if the absence is unexcused. Additionally, skipping a roll-call vote would now result in a 200 euro deduction, also up from 100 euro.

The draft, proposed by parliamentary groups from the conservative bloc and the Social Democrats, aims to reinforce accountability and maintain high attendance in parliament.

Lawmakers noted the penalties have not been updated since 2014, in spite of rising inflation and adjustments to the flat-rate allowance

