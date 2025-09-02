E-govt reforms save trillions for Nigeria, deliver N24bn cash transfers – NDPC

By Juliet Umeh

National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, Thursday said Nigeria’s adoption of e-Government systems has delivered measurable impact across service delivery, financial management, and anti-corruption reforms.

Speaking at the 7th Nigeria e-Government Summit, Dr. Olatunji disclosed that through the National Identification Number-enabled conditional cash transfer scheme, over N24 billion has already been disbursed directly to beneficiaries.

He added that digital wallets deployed by the World Food Programme now ensure funds reach households transparently, with spending tracked in real time.

Beyond social impact, Dr. Olatunji highlighted the gains of flagship reforms such as the Treasury Single Account, TSA, the Government Integrated Financial Management System, GIFMIS, and the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, which, according to him, “have saved the country trillions of naira, eliminated over 70,000 ghost workers, and enhanced accountability.”

He said: “E-Government delivers measurable gains, boosting revenue, cutting costs, reducing corruption, and strengthening trust. But none of this can be achieved without data protection at its core,” stressing that the Nigeria Data Protection Act remains central to building confidence in digital governance and ensuring citizens’ rights are protected.

He explained: “Digitizing government payments could add up to 4.5 percent of GDP annually in developing countries, while cutting leakages in public spending and tax collection could save governments over $110 billion globally.

“In Nigeria, agencies like the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, have already recovered billions through digital reforms.”

On inclusion, he stated that “e-Government platforms are bridging gaps for rural populations, expanding access to education, welfare, and financial services.”

He, however, cautioned that “challenges such as the digital divide, low literacy, weak infrastructure, and cyber threats must be addressed.”

“Trust remains the biggest factor for adoption. Nigerians must know their information is used lawfully, fairly, and transparently,” he said.

Meanwhile, DigiServe Network Services, convener of the summit, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships for effective digital governance. Executive Chairman, Engr. Lanre Ajayi, said the forum has consistently fostered trust, transparency, and collaboration between government and private innovators.

Also speaking, the Internet Society, Nigeria Chapter, ISOC Nigeria, pledged to deepen collaboration with government and private players. Its President, Engr. Kunle Olorundare, said effective e-Government requires “a convergence of purpose, a unified vision, and dedication to forging a more connected and equitable society.”