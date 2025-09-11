DuPlantis excited to be back in Tokyo after ‘apocalyptic’ Olympics

Duplantis

Pole vault world record holder Armand ‘Mondo’ DuPlantis said Thursday that he hoped the world championships in Tokyo would be more fun than the “apocalyptic” Olympics there four years ago.

The Tokyo Games, delayed a year to 2021 because of the pandemic, were held in strict conditions to prevent the spread of the virus, with fans shut out of most events and athletes forced to undergo tests and social distancing.

DuPlantis won gold and, like other athletes, received his medal wearing a mask in an empty stadium.

There will be no such restrictions when the world championships begin on Saturday, with fans expected to flock to Tokyo’s National Stadium, which seats almost 70,000.

DuPlantis is aiming to better his own world record for a 14th time and he said he hoped to enjoy the experience more than the Tokyo Olympics.

“It was just strange for everyone, very apocalyptic almost, in a way,” said the 25-year-old US-born Swede.

“In a lot of ways not enjoyable and just scary.

“I’m happy to have a more real, true experience where you get the real meaning of sport, which is bringing people together and having a sense of community.”

DuPlantis is one of the biggest names competing in Tokyo, where he will chase a third world title.

He is being pushed by Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, but DuPlantis is untouchable on his day and arrives in Tokyo fresh from winning at the Diamond League finals.

He also improved his world record to 6.29m in Budapest last month.

DuPlantis said he was “pretty calm and pretty chilled” heading into the world championships, where high temperatures are likely to be a factor in several events.

“I’m very glad I’m not a marathon runner,” said DuPlantis.

“I do very short sprints so I wouldn’t say we’re so much affected by the heat. If anything, it has a benefit.”