Dunamis @25: Olufunbi to equip event planners with cutting-edge tips

The Chief Executive Officer of Dunamis Event, Olufunbi Akinyosoye, has announced plans to mark the company’s 25th anniversary with a programme designed to empower event planners with industry-leading insights and strategies.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Akinyosoye said the milestone would not only showcase the Dunamis journey but also serve as an avenue to share her tested approaches to successful event management through a documentary.

“The Dunamis @ 25 is beyond my story. It is an opportunity to celebrate God’s faithfulness and equip our industry players with what has kept us relevant since inception,” she noted.

She described the anniversary as a powerful testament to resilience: “It’s 25 years of relentless building, even when giving up felt like the easier option. It’s 25 years of courageously walking through fire and emerging stronger than ever. It’s 25 years of tears transformed into inspiring testimonies. So it is more than a celebration. It stands as a bold declaration of grace, grit, and unwavering faithfulness from God.”

Akinyosoye attributed her success to an unwavering commitment to excellence, backed by extensive training in project management, customer service, and human relations both locally and internationally. Her professional development includes participation at the IMEX Conference in Las Vegas, Jeff Leatham Floral Expo, Nebo Decor Russia Floral Diploma in Accra, and the Lagos Business School’s event management programme.

She also credited further growth to engagements with prominent training platforms and mentors, including Tara Fela-Durotoye’s series, Bankole Williams Career Bootcamp, Poise Insider Network, Fate Foundation, Coach Steve Harris, and Women in Business (WIMBIZ).