DSS vs Sowore: Court fixes Oct 27 for arraignment over false claim against Tinubu

The federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed October 27, 2025, for the arraignment of politician and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over alleged false claims against President Bola Tinubu.

The Department of State Services (DSS), acting on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, filed a suit accusing Sowore of contravening provisions of the cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, etc) amendment act, 2024, as well as the criminal code act. Also joined as defendants are “X” (formerly Twitter) and Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook).

When the matter came up, Sowore’s counsel, Marshal Abubakar, objected to the charges being read, arguing that his client had not been properly served. He also noted the absence of legal representation for “X.” However, Meta was represented in court by a team led by senior advocate of Nigeria, Tayo Oyetibo.

Justice Mohammed Umar, presiding, directed that Sowore be served in court—an order not opposed by any of the parties, including Mohammed Babadoko, director of public prosecutions of the federation. The court then adjourned the case to October 27 for commencement of trial.

Sowore, who contested the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections under the African Action Congress (AAC), is accused of publishing posts on X and Facebook in August 2025, describing President Tinubu as “a criminal” and alleging he lied about corruption levels during an official trip to Brazil.

The charges allege that Sowore knowingly published false and defamatory material capable of causing public unrest and undermining the reputation of the president.

The counts include: Publishing false information on X and Facebook with intent to incite public disorder, contrary to section 24(1)(b) of the cybercrimes amendment act, 2024; Knowingly publishing defamatory material against President Tinubu, contrary to section 375 of the criminal code act and Spreading false information with intent to cause public fear and disturbance, contrary to section 59 of the criminal code act.