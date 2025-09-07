DSS targeting Sowore’s X account unacceptable – Adeyanju

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has condemned what he described as moves by the Department of State Services (DSS) to target the X (formerly Twitter) account of activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement issued, Adeyanju accused the DSS of abusing state power to silence dissenting voices.

“The targeting of Omoyele Sowore’s account by the DSS is unacceptable and should be condemned. Every citizen has the right to freely share their opinions, even when those opinions do not align with those in authority. The use of state power to silence and intimidate individuals because of their views is an attack on the very freedoms that sustain a healthy democracy,” Adeyanju said.

He noted that Sowore, a former presidential candidate, has remained a consistent victim of intolerant governments but continues to speak his mind courageously.

“Sowore is not just an activist; he is also a former presidential candidate whose commentary on governance carries weight,” Adeyanju added.

The activist further urged government to embrace constructive criticism rather than target critics.

“His criticisms of the president or government policies must be treated with respect, no matter how uncomfortable they may be for those in power,” he stressed.