DSS summons Dangote, NUPENG over alleged breach of pact

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Department of State Services, DSS, has summoned the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, to an emergency meeting following rising tension over an alleged breach of an agreement on workers’ right to belong to the union of their choice.



Vanguard gathered that the meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, will also be attended by representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and other key stakeholders.



On September 9, the management of Dangote and NUPENG signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, at the DSS Headquarters, Abuja, granting workers the freedom to join any union of their choice without interference.



The signing was witnessed by officials of the NLC, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, government ministers, and other stakeholders.



However, less than 24 hours after the signing, NUPENG accused Dangote’s management of violating the pact — an allegation the company denied. Earlier today, the union again accused the Dangote Group of being “economical with the truth.”



In a statement jointly signed by NUPENG President Prince Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, the union said Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s press release of September 11, 2025, misrepresented facts about its relationship with workers and their freedom to join NUPENG.



The statement reads in part: “The press statement by Dangote Petroleum Refinery dated 11th September 2025 further confirms the company’s aim to crush our union, NUPENG, as well as stifle competition, with the ultimate goal of increasing fuel prices in the long run.

“The attempt to create an illusion of division within our union is not only malicious but entirely fabricated. If a ‘faction of tanker drivers’ truly existed, Dangote should have persuaded them to call off the nationwide strike of Petroleum Tanker Drivers directed by NUPENG, which was effective, peaceful, and 100 percent successful.



“The refinery also falsely claims it does not prevent its truck drivers from joining NUPENG.



“The MoU signed on September 9, 2025, stemmed from the company’s earlier resistance to unionisation — a fact the agreement itself confirms. Yet, on September 11, Dangote Refinery ordered the removal of NUPENG stickers from all trucks, replacing them with those of the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA), a body allegedly created by the management. Our members have firmly resisted this directive.

“Individuals who have repeatedly lost elections in the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch since 2023 have now become spokespersons for the DTCDA. Some of them have been granting interviews to local and international media in support of the company. Nigerians should also be aware that some of these individuals are facing criminal charges (Charge No. CR/042/23) at the FCT High Court for violent crimes, including an attempt to assassinate elected leaders of the PTD Branch and NUPENG. During one of their attacks, NUPENG’s General Secretary was beaten into a coma and only revived in hospital.



“Nigerians must not be deceived by the company’s offer of free nationwide fuel delivery. This move is aimed at discouraging other employers from hiring tanker drivers so that only Dangote-employed drivers — compelled to join the DTCDA — will remain in the workforce. The strategy is clearly to crush NUPENG and its PTD Branch.

“It is also important to note that, apart from tanker drivers, the refinery’s operational and administrative staff have been obstructed from exercising their right to unionise. It is on record that Dangote Group does not permit unionisation in its cement and sugar plants across Nigeria. Nigerians should not support an arrangement that denies drivers and other workers in the Dangote Group their right to freedom of association.”



As of press time, Dangote Group had yet to respond to the latest allegations. Its earlier statement maintained that association with any trade union at its refinery remains strictly voluntary, in line with Nigerian law and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.