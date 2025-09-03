DSS arraigns nine suspects over Yelwata, Plateau killings, other offences

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, arraigned nine suspects accused of complicity in the recent deadly attack in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue, as well as in parts of Plateau.

The nine, named as defendants in six separate charges, took turns to enter their pleas before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Other allegations raised against them included unlawful possession and dealing in firearms, assisting in terrorist activities, among others.

The DSS counsel, Calistus Eze, informed the court that the separate charges were dated and filed on Aug. 28.

In the three-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/449/2025 and filed against Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi of Awe LGA of Nasarawa and others still at large, they were alleged to have, on June 13, carried out attacks against the people of Abinsi and Yelwata villages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack left many persons dead, many others injured, and hundreds displaced in both states.

The offence, the DSS said, was contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

The two accused persons were said to have conspired with Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba, Pyeure Damina, and others still at large to carry out the attacks on Yelwata.

After the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, Justice Nwite ordered that they should be remanded in DSS’ custody and be granted access to their lawyers.

As it relates to the charges involving Ashuwa, Alede, and Halima Umar, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until Oct. 2 for trial.

The judge adjourned the charge involving Manjo and Tali until Oct. 17 for review and trial.

He also fixed the trial of Antu and Oloche for Oct. 17.

Meanwhile, the DSS, on Wednesday, filed a fresh five-count charge against suspected gunrunner, allegedly arrested with seven M16 assault rifles – Huzaifa Ahamad Haruna (aka Huzaifa Dogo)(NAN).

