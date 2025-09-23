Drug Abuse: Marwa asks families to acquire drug test kits at home

Brig General Buba Marwa

…Says early intervention necessary to prevent full- blown addiction among youths

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Marwa(retd), has called on families to take proactive steps towards preventing drug abuse among children, including acquiring drug test kits for home use.

According to General Marwa, “It is better to detect drug use early, when intervention is possible, than to wait until it develops into full-blown addiction.”

Speaking at the DEPOWA (Defence and Police Officers Wives Association) Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Competition 2025 in Abuja, Marwa said: “Drug abuse robs young people of the bright future that rightfully belongs to them. It is not just an individual tragedy, it is a national loss.”

He warned youths to stay clear of drugs as it destroys ambition, extinguishes hope and robs young people of a bright future adding, “Substance abuse has become a societal menace that endangers the health, wellbeing, and future of our young people.

“Yet, while we celebrate sports and its benefits, we must also seize this opportunity to confront a matter of grave concern- drug abuse.

“As parents, guardians, and teachers, we share the sacred responsibility of guiding our children along the right path, helping them to nurture their talents, pursue their dreams, and avoid the destructive grip of drugs

“We must remain close to our children, give them attention, and never ignore the warning signs.”

Continuing Marwa said: ‘’The design of this event as a sports-based drug abuse prevention programme, and its theme ‘Live Free, Stay Clean” is thoughtful and timely.

“It speaks directly to the need for early sensitisation, and I commend DEPOWA for this visionary initiative.

“Sports, after all, should remain a noble pursuit, one that rewards discipline, hard work, and integrity, not shortcuts rooted in abuse, including performance-enhancing drugs.

“To our dear students, I say: seize this opportunity. Use sports as a healthy outlet, build resilience, and stay drug-free. Remember, saying no to drugs is saying yes to your future.

“To schools, I strongly encourage you to establish drug-free clubs where they do not already exist.

“The NDLEA stands ready to support you in this effort, as part of our shared responsibility to build a healthier and safer nation.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Oghogho Musa, President of DEPOWA said: “This event is a sport-based intervention programme targeted at empowering secondary school students to lead drug-free lives through engagement, awareness, and positive peer influence.”