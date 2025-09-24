Driving Nigeria’s shift to CNG and sustainable mobility: The story of Bello Bari Musbahu

At just 37, Bello Bari Musbahu has carved a unique space in Nigeria’s automobile industry. As the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nuts and Bolts Auto Services, he is not only running one of the country’s most respected auto service companies but also helping drive a national conversation on sustainable mobility.

Born in Kano State, Musbahu’s love for cars began in childhood. “I have always had a passion for cars. Growing up, I could identify almost every car model and its specifications, which often surprised my dad,” he recalls with a smile. That passion would later steer him from studying Chemistry at Ahmadu Bello University into a career that now sees him at the forefront of Nigeria’s automobile transition.

After his graduation, he was posted to Abuja for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year, where he worked with an automotive company. “That was when I started buying and selling cars,” he explains. What began as a side hustle soon grew into a structured business.

“We began by importing damaged cars, repairing them, and putting them back on the market,” Musbahu says. “However, we soon realised it was difficult to get them fixed to the standard we wanted. That pushed us to start repairing the cars ourselves.” In 2014, he opened the company’s first workshop in Kano, offering panel beating and painting services. “Gradually, we expanded into other areas such as quick maintenance, engine repairs, and transmission services, while still continuing our car importation business. Many customers who visit our Kano workshop are amazed at how organised and well-structured it is. That commitment to excellence is how our business began and has continued to thrive.”

Today, Nuts and Bolts is recognised not only for its repair and sales services but also as one of Nigeria’s leading voices in the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). “Globally, CNG has been widely adopted in the transport sector because it is cheaper, greener, and more environmentally sustainable,” Musbahu explains. “Unfortunately, Nigeria was slow to embrace it despite having abundant reserves. Thankfully, the present administration is working hard to drive the transition from petrol and diesel to CNG.”

His company is playing a central role. “As a company, we are part of the government’s ICNG scheme. We have converted over 200 vehicles for transport operators,” he says. But he is quick to highlight a major obstacle: “The main challenge, however, is the availability of fueling infrastructure. We can convert vehicles, but if fueling stations are scarce, adoption becomes difficult. I believe that as more key players enter the industry, the sector will expand, and adoption will increase.”

Ann O. Arubi, Brand Strategist to Nuts and Bolts CEO Bello Bari Musbahu, underscores the impact of his work in shaping Nigeria’s mobility future. “What Musbahu is doing goes beyond running a successful auto services company — he is positioning CNG adoption as a national priority and showing that sustainable mobility is both achievable and scalable in Nigeria,” she says. According to her, his commitment to awareness, training, and infrastructure investment has created a blueprint that other industry players can follow, making Nuts and Bolts not just a business, but a driver of systemic change.

Changing perceptions is another battle. “We are actively creating awareness wherever we can—through exhibitions, conferences, and public engagements,” Musbahu notes. “Many people fear CNG because of misconceptions about safety, but in reality, it is often safer than petrol as it is less flammable.” To further build confidence, Nuts and Bolts is investing in infrastructure. “We are in the process of establishing a proper fueling station. We have secured all the necessary licences and approvals and are now procuring equipment. This will improve access and encourage wider adoption.”

Musbahu is equally candid about the wider challenges confronting Nigeria’s automobile industry. “The biggest challenges are the lack of local manufacturing and industrialisation in the automotive sector. Funding and inadequate power supply are also major bottlenecks,” he says. His long-term vision is ambitious: “We envision setting up an assembly plant for electric vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycles. But without affordable funding and reliable power, industrialisation is difficult. Nigeria should not depend entirely on imported vehicles; we need to build cars designed for our own terrain.”

Through Nuts and Bolts’ corporate social responsibility initiatives, Musbahu is ensuring the industry’s future workforce is prepared. “As pioneers in the CNG industry, we have trained over 1,000 technicians in vehicle conversion and alternate fuel systems. We have also partnered with workshops to pass on this knowledge. This initiative has created jobs for young people, many of whom are now employed in conversion centres. It has been impactful in both skills transfer and job creation.”

His international education in the United Kingdom has also shaped his approach. “Studying in the UK gave me the chance to model my company after those with advanced systems in fleet management and technology. My Master’s project focused on the automotive supply chain in Africa, which gave me a deeper understanding of the sector’s gaps and potential solutions. That knowledge has helped shape how I run my business in Nigeria,” he reflects.

For Musbahu, professional affiliations have been equally valuable. “Being a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants has broadened my understanding of people management,” he says. “In this industry, human resources are critical to ensuring customer satisfaction. The training I received has equipped me to lead younger professionals effectively and achieve results.”

Still, running a business in Nigeria is not without its frustrations. “One of the toughest challenges is multiple taxation. Often, different government agencies impose taxes at different times in the year. Instead of incentivising young businesses, this stifles growth. I am hopeful that the new tax laws will streamline the process and eliminate double taxation, making it easier for businesses to thrive,” he observes.

Despite these hurdles, Musbahu has clear advice for aspiring entrepreneurs: “My advice is simple: start. Don’t wait for government support, investors, or anyone else. Begin with what you have, and learn as you grow. Challenges will come, but they also bring opportunities to learn and adapt. The most important step is to take action.”

Looking ahead, his vision is bold. “We aim to grow into a multinational corporation with more branches across Nigeria. Currently, we operate in Kano and Abuja, but in the next five years, we hope to expand nationwide. We are already pioneers in CNG adoption and training. In the future, we plan to venture into electric vehicles and e-mobility systems within communities. This will strengthen Nigeria’s shift towards greener, more sustainable transport solutions.”

For Bello Bari Musbahu, the journey from chemistry student to automobile pioneer has been driven by passion, persistence, and an unshakable belief in innovation. His story is not just about building a business, but about helping chart a sustainable path for Nigeria’s future mobility.