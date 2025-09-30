Dreaded Benue militia gang leader killed by rival gang

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Suspected dreaded militia gang leader, popularly known Joka Biam, was, yesterday, shot dead by suspected rival militia gang members near the abattoir close to NKST Central, Zaki-Biam town in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The killing of the militia leader came as the fight for supremacy among members of the militia gangs on that axis continues to escalate.

It was gathered from an eyewitness in the area that Biam was killed about 9a.m., by armed men on a motorbike who shot him at close range and fled.

“They tailed him and and shot him after which they fled on their motorbike. The incident mmediately threw the busy market town into confusion, as traders, commuters, and residents fled the scene for fear of further violence.

“It all happened in a flash, but the sound of gunshots sent shockwaves across the town, halting commercial activities in the area for several hours.

“Though the identities of those behind the attack is not known but many believe that his killing could be linked to longstanding rivalries, supremacy fights and recurring violent clashes associated with criminal gangs that have been operating in Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs of the state.

“Some are also saying that he repented from criminality while some also alleged that he returned fully to his old life style thereby making him a target of rival gangs.

“As we speak there is fear in the community that his killing might trigger retaliatory and counter attacks among feuding groups in the area.

“In fact, people have already started fleeing the area because they know how these gangs operate. If they come for revenge, they attack anyone and kill anyone they come across in the community,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet said the command had already commenced investigation in the matter.

She explained that it was not yet established whether Biam was killed by his own associates or by members of a rival gang. “The police are on the trail of those behind the killing,” the PPRO assured.