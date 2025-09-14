Doyin Kukoyi clears the air on Ogogo’s marriage rumour

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian actress and media personality, Doyin Kukoyi, has finally addressed the longstanding rumour that she is secretly married to veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

The speculation, which began in 2022, stemmed from a viral photograph taken on a movie set. In the picture, Kukoyi and Hassan are seen dressed in matching traditional attire, with the actor seemingly planting a kiss on her cheek. The image, coupled with Kukoyi’s affectionate Instagram caption filled with love emojis, led many fans to believe that the two were romantically involved.

The rumour took on a life of its own when a blogger amplified the speculation, suggesting that Kukoyi had just unveiled Ogogo as her husband — allegedly becoming his third wife.

Comments from colleagues, seen as subtle confirmations, further fueled public curiosity and belief.

However, Kukoyi has now set the record straight in a candid interview on the Nollywood on Radio podcast. She revealed that the photo was part of a strategic promotional move for a film where the duo played husband and wife.

“The first one, I was on a location with Sir Tee (Ogogo). We played husband and wife, giving out our daughter in marriage. And we took a picture. And my crazy self, I tagged the picture ‘my heart rob’,” Kukoyi explained.

“And they took it out. And till tomorrow, everybody still feels that I am married to Ogogo. I did that to sell that movie. It was not my movie. And the producer was happy about it.”

The actress admitted that although the rumour has lingered for years, she never found it upsetting — instead, she finds humour in the situation.

“Till tomorrow, people would still see me on the road and ask me ‘how is your husband?’ I would respond ‘he is fine’,” she said with a laugh.

Kukoyi also reflected on the nature of social media and public perception, acknowledging that once a narrative is shared online, it can be difficult to control how it spreads.

“What I have realised is people would talk about things you bring into social media. You do not have power or control over people’s judgment about you,” she said.

“If you do not bring your story out, nobody is going to talk about you. It is either positive or negative.”