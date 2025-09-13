Doris Ifeka: Redefining beauty in Nollywood

By Benjamin Njoku

Doris Ifeka, a talented Nollywood actress, is making waves with her stunning looks and captivating presence on screen.

Born on September 9, 1996, in Lagos, she’s not only known for her acting prowess but also, for promoting self-love, body positivity, and inclusivity.

The actress marked her new age days back, and it provided her fans the opportunity to reappraise her beauty and talent.

Doris’s commitment to social causes, such as gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights, has earned her admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

With over 273k followers on Instagram, the Enugu State- born actress shares inspiring messages and showcases her elegance and charm. Her natural beauty and confidence have made her a standout in the movie industry, redefining traditional notions of beauty.

Since she hit the limelight, Doris has always proved that true beauty lies not just in makeup but in confidence, authenticity, and the ability to embrace oneself naturally. Her flawless skin, captivating eyes and graceful presence leave her fans in awe. She’s known for stellar performances in movies such as “Jay-Z & Beyonce (2023)”, “Single & Searching (2023)” and “Tangled (2023)” among others..