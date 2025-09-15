Don’t limit yourselves to Nigeria’s realities’ — Sam Amadi, others urge youths

By Nnasom David

ABUJA — Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Dr. Sam Amadi, has urged Nigerian youths not to resign themselves to the country’s challenges but to build resilience and capacity to thrive both locally and globally.

Amadi spoke on Saturday in Abuja during the Raising Global Leaders Conference 2025, organised by Channel Life Fordrum to equip young Africans with leadership and innovation skills.

As a panelist, Amadi acknowledged Nigeria’s difficult realities but stressed the importance of recognizing opportunities within and beyond them.

“Nigeria faces serious challenges, but there is still a future. That future lies in identifying our problems, understanding them clearly, and then charting practical pathways forward. While we must acknowledge our current realities, there are multiple opportunities to rise above them,” he said.

He added that young people must cultivate values such as resilience, self-improvement, and a realistic approach to problem-solving.

“Even though there are challenges, youths must not limit themselves to those realities. With the right character, attitude, and investment in self-development, they can succeed. We live in a global economy where skills and competencies can find expression far beyond national boundaries,” he noted.

The founder of Channel Life Fordrum and host of the conference, Esther Eje, said the initiative was designed to nurture strategic nation-builders who can transform Africa from within.

“We believe solutions to our continent’s challenges can be developed from the inside out, starting with the youth population, which is Africa’s greatest strength. That’s why we designed the Raising Global Leaders Fellowship, a one-year mentorship programme for Africans aged 18 to 35,” she explained.

According to Eje, the 2025 edition marked the third cohort of the fellowship, featuring experts from technology, business, aviation, and politics.

Also speaking, Ibironke Yekinni, CEO of Testify Limited Africa, said innovation in Africa should focus on solving local problems while meeting global standards.

“The solutions we build in Africa should address African needs, but with a quality mindset that makes them globally competitive. Nigeria can become a hub for innovation if we focus on world-class standards,” Yekinni said.

She also emphasized the importance of community in personal and professional growth, noting that “everybody thrives better in a community of like minds.”