Don’t give officers money on duty — FCT Police

By Efe Onodjae

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has cautioned members of the public against offering money or any form of inducement to its personnel while discharging their official duties.

In a random check by our correspondent, on X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sunday 7th September 2025, the Command stressed that such acts remain unlawful and undermine the integrity of policing in the nation’s capital.

“It is unlawful to give our officers money or any form of inducement while they are performing their duty. Let them discharge their responsibilities diligently, without interference,” the statement read.

Reassuring residents of its commitment to professional service delivery, the Command maintained that the Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to serving with integrity and transparency, urging citizens to cooperate in building a safer society.

The FCT Police Command further encouraged members of the public to promptly report any unprofessional conduct by officers through its Complaint Response Unit (CRU) on 08107314192 or the emergency line 08032003913.