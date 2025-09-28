Don Jazzy reveals it costs up to $300,000 to launch new artiste in Mavins

Music producer and Mavin Records chief Don Jazzy has revealed the steep investment required to launch a fresh artist into the limelight.

In a recent appearance on the Echo podcast, the 41-year-old executive said it costs between $100,000 and $300,000, an estimated N150 million to N500 million, to activate a new act under his label.

“To activate and launch a new Mavin talent? At the moment, about a minimum $100,000 or then to $100 to $300,000 in that bracket,” he said.

Don Jazzy explained that the sum is only the entry point for an artist’s first project.

“It’s never just one thing,” he noted. “You can have a great song, but if it’s not marketed properly, it won’t work. At the same time, you can spend a lot of money, but if people don’t connect with it, they don’t connect.”

According to him, Mavin has built structures to improve an artist’s chances of succes: from marketing and PR teams to research units and production staff. Still, he emphasized that the artist’s passion is key.

“If you want it more than the artist, it doesn’t really work,” he stressed. “Some people have the vision, but the great ones also do the research. If you say you want to be like Michael Jackson, you have to study why Michael Jackson became Michael Jackson.”

The producer, born Michael Collins Ajereh, also reflected on his journey since the Mo’Hits era. After the label dissolved in 2012, he considered leaving the business due to rising costs but eventually pressed on, leading to the birth of Mavin Records now home to international stars like Rema and Ayra Starr.

Vanguard News