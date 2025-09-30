Dollar to Naira exchange rate today — September 30, 2025

The Nigerian naira strengthened slightly in the parallel market on Tuesday, closing at ₦1,500 per US dollar, an appreciation from the ₦1,510 recorded over the weekend.

The gain reflects renewed activity among dealers and modest improvements in foreign exchange liquidity.

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), however, the currency experienced mild depreciation, settling at ₦1,480.15 per dollar, down by 15 kobo compared to last week’s rate. The development narrowed the gap between both markets to ₦19.85, a significant reduction from nearly ₦30 over the weekend.

The naira also posted mixed performances against other major currencies. In the parallel market, the pound sterling traded around ₦2,080, while the euro hovered near ₦1,670. Official rates in the NFEM placed the pound at ₦2,035.40 and the euro at ₦1,622.48.

Analysts attribute the naira’s slight recovery in the street market to increased supply from independent sources and seasonal dollar inflows. However, persistent demand pressures remain, as businesses and individuals continue to rely on the parallel market to meet obligations such as imports, tuition payments, and overseas travel.

The official window, regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), remains relatively stable, supported by interventions and managed inflows. Yet, the narrowing gap between official and parallel market rates suggests that recent reforms may be helping to align Nigeria’s foreign exchange landscape more closely.

Looking ahead, traders expect the naira to trade within the ₦1,495 to ₦1,505 range in the parallel market, provided dollar supply remains steady. The CBN is also expected to continue with targeted interventions aimed at reducing volatility and stabilising the exchange rate.

While short-term gains are encouraging, analysts caution that sustainable naira stability will depend on long-term measures such as boosting non-oil exports, attracting foreign investment, and deepening FX market liquidity.