Divorcee defrauded £700,000 by Nigerian ‘Brad Pitt’ writes book

Anne Deneuchatel, who was swindled out of more than £700,000 by Nigerian fraudsters using AI to pose as Brad Pitt, has said her divorce was a good thing that came out of the experience.

After admitting herself to a psychiatric hospital this year, Ms Deneuchatel is back in the spotlight ahead of the release of her new book ‘Je ne serai plus une proie’ – ‘I Will No Longer Be a Prey’. She reveals intimate details about her online relationship in the book.

The 53-year-old French woman said she was left penniless and suffering from severe depression after falling victim to the online love scam.

The interior designer-turned author said she was lonely and in an unhappy marriage with a ‘selfish and manipulative millionaire businessman’ when she received a message from a stranger on Instagram, claiming to be Brad Pitt’s mother.

After, she was introduced to the American actor and they began chatting on channel Telegram. She became ‘addicted’ to talking to him and lived in ‘total fantasy’.

So, when the scammer gradually began asking her for money, she felt validated and loved – two qualities that were missing in her marriage.

“My husband had put me in a bind,” Ms Deneuchatel told French newspaper Le Monde.

“He said I should be content to be a trophy. I no longer had any independence. At one point, it seemed easier to help ‘Brad’ than to help myself.”

Months later, she managed to divorce her husband, which she says “is the only positive thing” to have come out of the scam.

She also revealed the intimate messages exchanged between her and ‘Brad’, explaining how she confided in him about her husband, while he told her about his alcohol addiction and loneliness, as well as his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie.

She was finally forced to snap out of it after receiving a request to pay for a £13,000 trip on a private jet.

Emotionally exhausted and isolated from friends and family, Ms Deneuchatel reported the scam to the police.

The people behind the con were identified as three men living in a villa in Nigeria.

Vanguard News