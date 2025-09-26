‘Divinely ordained and timely’ Prophet Sam Ojo congratulates new Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja

By Idowu Bankole

Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo (Baba Authority), Founder & General Overseer, Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Ori-Oke Ogo Asejire, Ibadan, has congratulated the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadaland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, over his new coronation.

Prophet Sam Ojo, in a statement he personally signed, noted that “the coronation is both divinely ordained and timely, noting that it comes just days before the commencement of the 20th Anniversary Celebration of FARIM, starting on Sunday, September 28th, at Ori-Oke Ogo Asejire, Ibadan. He emphasised that this significant alignment of events is not a coincidence but a sign of God’s divine purpose for Ibadanland and its people.”

Praying for the new Monarch, Prophet Sam Ojo prays that Oba Ladoja’s reign will stand as a beacon of hope, ushering in an era of peace, prosperity, and stability for generations to come.

“The reign of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, bring forth peace, unity, progress, and prosperity to the land and people of Ibadan. May your leadership be marked by divine wisdom, long life, and the grace to shepherd Ibadanland into unprecedented greatness. May the Almighty God use you as a vessel to preserve the cultural heritage, enhance development, and strengthen the bond of brotherhood across all communities of Ibadanland.”

Roll call

The event had in attendance wife of Oyo State Governor, Engr (Mrs) Tamunomini Makinde; the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke; the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; and the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji.

Also present were former Governors of Ogun State, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former Governors of Kano State, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and the wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja.

Oyo State Government functionaries, who attended the event include the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Debo Ogundoyin, Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, among others.

Vanguard reported how Oba Rashidi Ladoja was crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland with dignitaries from around the world in attendance, including President Bola Tinubu among others