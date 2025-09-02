Distressed Shagamu-Benin Bridge: Onoh commends Umahi on quick response, citizens’ engagement

Dave Umahi

By Dennis Agbo

Dr. Josef Onoh, former South-East spokesman of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign, has commended the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for his swift intervention and exemplary engagement with citizens over the distressed Shagamu-Benin Expressway bridge at the boundary of Edo and Ondo states.

A viral video recently highlighted the damage to a section of the bridge, which caused the fall of a truck and a major gridlock on the highway. In response, Minister Umahi promptly visited the site over the weekend and announced immediate rehabilitation measures.

The minister explained that the bridge, constructed in 1981, had suffered age-related deterioration. He recalled a similar incident in 2024 that was quickly repaired, assuring that the current intervention would last no more than 45 days to allow for the concrete to mature. Work commenced earlier than the September 1 timeline initially scheduled.

Umahi thanked the content creator who raised the alarm, noting that President Bola Tinubu remained highly sensitive to the state of Nigeria’s roads and bridges. He added that the administration is intervening in over 30 bridge rehabilitation projects nationwide in 2025.

“I apologize to all our brothers and sisters for the inconveniences they have suffered or may suffer during the rehabilitation period. We will work with the Federal Road Safety Corps to manage traffic flow on one carriageway to ease congestion,” Umahi assured.

Commending the minister, Dr. Onoh praised Umahi’s maturity and openness in addressing citizens’ concerns.

“The engagement of citizens must not be seen as an attack, especially when it concerns national development. The greatest problem Nigerians face is a dysfunctional communication system where constructive criticism is mistaken for hostility. The minister has shown serious leadership traits with his response and engagement,” Onoh said.

He further urged other government officials to emulate Umahi’s approach in constructively engaging citizens rather than perceiving public critique as an attack on government.