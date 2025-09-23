Diri, Kukah, others fault Nigeria’s federalism

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, have identified ethnicity and disregard for the rule of law as key impediments to the practice of true federalism in Nigeria.

They spoke on Tuesday at the third Annual Memorial Public Lecture organized by the Niger Delta University (NDU) in collaboration with the state’s Founding Fathers Forum in honour of Dr. Ayebakepreye Amba Ambaiowei, held at the university’s auditorium in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Governor Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, argued that Nigeria has not practiced effective federalism since independence in 1960. He noted that nationalist leaders such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Sir Ahmadu Bello were more concerned with regional and ethnic interests than building true federalism.

He stressed that unless Nigerians agree on a system of government that caters to all subnational units and respects the rule of law, democracy would remain elusive. While paying tribute to Dr. Ambaiowei and other state pioneers, Diri said Bayelsa’s creation had been pivotal to its development milestones.

Delivering the lecture, Bishop Kukah said Nigeria must address its peculiar democratic challenges to achieve inclusivity. He described ethnicity, religion, and other primordial sentiments as threats to true federalism and sources of unhealthy rivalry. He, however, urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and work for a better future, stressing that provision of infrastructure would foster unity and wellbeing.

Also speaking, chairman of the occasion and former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Gabriel Toby, described Dr. Ambaiowei as a minority rights advocate and nation builder who played a pioneering role in Bayelsa’s creation. He noted that Nigeria must embrace federalism rather than cling to the current unitarian structure that stifles growth.

In his goodwill message, former Bayelsa Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), said creating Bayelsa with just eight local government areas was not a favour but a disservice, considering its contributions to the national economy.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of NDU, Prof. Allen Agih, described the lecture theme as timely and thanked Governor Diri, his deputy, and Bishop Kukah for honouring the event.

Dignitaries at the lecture included Hon. Rodney Ambaiowei, Member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency; Amb. Bolade Igali, Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum; Prof. Franklin Osaisai; Chief Timi Kaiser Ogoriba; and Bishop Hyacinth Ogbebo of the Bomadi Catholic Diocese, among others.