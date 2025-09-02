Digitvant MFB takes financial inclusion drive to traders in Lagos 

By Cynthia Alo

As part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion, Digitvant Microfinance Bank has taken its services to traders at Tejuosho Market in Lagos, promising customer-friendly banking solutions tailored to the realities of market men and women.

Speaking during the financial inclusion programme, Head of Corporate Communications and Branding at Digitvant, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, said the initiative was designed to bring banking closer to everyday Nigerians who are often excluded from the formal financial system.

“The whole essence of Digivant in the market is to bring our services to people where they are. We pride ourselves on being customer-centric and we want to drive financial inclusion, which is what we have been doing,” Onyegbule said.

She explained that the bank has eliminated minimum deposit requirements and created both technology-driven and manual account-opening processes to cater to customers irrespective of their financial state or access to smartphones.

According to her, beyond banking services, the institution is also investing in the wellbeing of its customers.

Onyegbule disclosed that during its maiden Customer’s Forum recently, Digitvant launched a health insurance scheme to ensure traders and low-income earners can access medical care without immediate financial burden.

“We want our customers to bring their money to us, but we also want them in good health so they can continue to prosper. That is why we launched a medical insurance product and even paid the upfront premium for them,” she stated.

She added that the bank does not dehumanise defaulters, but instead restructures loans for customers who face unforeseen circumstances. “At Digitvant, character is collateral. When life happens, we restructure loans so our customers can recover and remain with us. That is how we grow together,” she stressed.

Also speaking, Head of Business Development, Mr. Samuel Aladekoye, highlighted Digitvant’s competitive savings and loan products.

He revealed that the bank’s target savings product offers as high as 17 to 21 per cent interest, while loans are accessible to customers without lengthy banking history.

“At Digitvant, you don’t need to bank with us for months or years before accessing a loan. Once you have a business or a stable income, we conduct our KYC and credit checks, and then support you with financing,” Aladekoye said.

He added that the bank’s wide range of offerings including working capital loans, salary loans, and investment products are designed to help businesses scale while boosting job creation and economic growth.