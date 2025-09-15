Diaspora, foreign investors hail FG dialogue on coastal highway

By Evelyn UsmanNigerian investors in the Diaspora and their foreign counterparts have applauded the Federal Government for opening a channel of dialogue with stakeholders affected by the realignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

At a world press conference held on Monday in Houston, Texas, the investors described the move as a “defining moment of dialogue, restoration and reconciliation,” noting that their faith in the country’s investment climate was gradually being restored.

The commendation followed the intervention of Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, who last month met with protesting members of the Coalition for Civil Society of Nigeria at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. Umahi assured the affected investors of government’s readiness to engage them.

Vanguard gathered that top government officials are expected to meet with delegates of the investors under the WinHomes scheme in the coming weeks.

Coordinator of Direct Foreign Investment and Chief Executive Officer of WinHomes Global Services Limited, Engr. Stella Okengwu, said the demolition of the $250 million WinHomes Estates project in Okun Ajah area of Lagos without prior notice or compensation shattered trust among diaspora Nigerians.

According to her ,“For us, this is more than a meeting. It is a defining moment of dialogue, restoration and reconciliation. Mr. President and the Minister of Works have shown courage and statesmanship by listening to our cry for justice”.

She stressed that diaspora Nigerians were not opposed to government’s development drive, explaining rather, that “We are partners in progress. Many of us are doctors, engineers, nurses and professionals who brought our hard-earned resources home to rebuild and create jobs. What we seek is fairness and the protection of investments”.

She further explained that beyond the financial losses, the demolished estate had already begun creating jobs for unemployed youth and stimulating small businesses around Okun Ajah, while also rekindling the hope of diaspora Nigerians in their country.

“Mr. President, we are your people. Citizens who never stopped believing, even from thousands of miles away, that Nigeria will be better again,” she declared, urging government to ensure proper evaluation and compensation for all affected investors.

An American investor in the scheme, Dr. Kimberly Stark, also hailed the Federal Government’s move, saying it has restored confidence.

“This gesture, if backed by transparent resolution and firm enforcement, will send a strong message to the global market that Nigeria is serious about protecting investments”, Stark said , while calling for the establishment of a Standing Diaspora Investment Protection Desk to institutionalise the process.

The investors at the conference, appealed to government to give diaspora-backed projects presidential protection to encourage inflows and reverse years of capital flight.