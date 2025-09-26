Diaspora community commends Tinubu for restoring democratic governance in Rivers

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — President Bola Tinubu’s decisive intervention to restore democratic governance in Rivers State has earned praise from the Nigerian Community in Turkey.

In a statement on Friday, the group’s President, Prince Emre Magbo, said the move has created an opportunity for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to concentrate fully on development and service delivery to the people of the state.

He described Tinubu as a peace advocate, noting that lifting the six-month suspension demonstrated the president’s commitment to democratic principles.

“The president’s actions have shown that democracy can thrive even in difficult circumstances,” Magbo said.

He further urged Governor Fubara to sustain the newly brokered peace and channel his administration’s efforts toward the progress and betterment of Rivers State.