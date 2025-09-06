Diana Nyeche’s advice to young ladies

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising actress Diana Nyeche has taken to her Instagram stories to share valuable insights on prioritizing personal growth over relationships. According to her, young ladies should focus on building their futures rather than investing too much in men. She advises against putting too much effort into pleasing men, as it may not yield the desired results.

The actress encourages young ladies to prioritize their goals and aspirations, ensuring they’re prepared for the future. She suggests enjoying relationships while they last, but maintaining a level of detachment to avoid emotional distress if they don’t work out. If a relationship ends, she advises moving on rather than dwelling on what’s lost.

Diana’s advice resonates with other experts who emphasize the importance of self-discovery, personal growth, and prioritizing one’s goals. By focusing on their futures, young ladies can build confidence, achieve their aspirations, and cultivate a sense of fulfillment

“Every man likes a woman, every woman likes yansh. Every man must cheat. So, worry less as a lady and stay focused. Enjoy whoever you are with for the main time while it lasts. No carry relationship on your head”, the actress wrote.

A Mechanical Engineer-turned-actress, Diana is known for playing daring roles in movies such as “Oil Princess”,”My Wedding Ring”, “Spirit Wife”, “Violet”, “Anyanwu Tutu the Greatest” among others.