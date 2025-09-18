Dentsu Nigeria GCEO Emeka Okeke Selected as Loeries 2025 Media Innovation Judge

The Group Executive Chairman & CEO of Media-Fuse Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Chris Okeke, has been selected as a Loeries 2025 Media Innovation Judge, one of the most prestigious roles in Africa’s creative industry calendar.

The Loeries, an internationally famous festival which recognizes excellence and creativity in brand communications across Africa and the Middle East, will be taken place from October 5th to 10th in The City of Cape Town.

Emeka’s selection highlights dentsu Nigeria’s consistent contribution to advancing marketing communications in Africa and reinforces the agency’s reputation as a champion of innovation and impact.

This marks a return for Emeka to the Loeries stage, as he had previously in 2016, served as one of the Loeries specialist panels comprised of leaders in their fields charged with the responsibility to determine the winning entries for the 38th Loeries Awards in Durban, South Africa. His continued involvement underscores his deep expertise and commitment to elevating African creativity on the global stage.

Speaking on his selection, Emeka said, “I am honored to once again serve as a Media Innovation Judge at the Loeries. This platform is not just about celebrating creativity, but about pushing our industry forward—showcasing work that solves real problems, moves people, and drives measurable impact.”

He further emphasized that dentsu Nigeria’s mission is to keep raising the standard for creativity and innovation across the continent, adding that opportunities like these allow the agency to inspire bold ideas that shape the future of marketing in Africa.

As Group Executive Chairman & CEO of MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Chris Okeke leads a vibrant agency network committed to innovating to impact — helping brands grow by blending creativity, media, data, and technology. Under his leadership, dentsu Nigeria has consistently delivered award-winning campaigns, championed industry conversations, and positioned Nigerian talent for global recognition.

About Emeka Chris Okeke: Emeka is a leading figure in Nigeria’s marketing communications space with over two decades of experience. A recipient of the Marketing World Lifetime Achievement Award and Top 50 Marketing Leaders in Africa, Emeka is widely respected for his contributions to agency transformation and talent development. His leadership has been instrumental in dentsu Nigeria’s growth, making it the most innovative growth solutions partner in the country.

With this latest recognition, Emeka continues to inspire the next generation of marketing professionals and position Nigeria as a powerhouse of creativity in Africa.