Demzy Baye advocates dance as a pathway to youth empowerment

Derrick Asare Agyepong, professionally known as Demzy Baye, is using his platform to challenge long-standing perceptions of dance in Ghana. For him, dance is more than performance, it is a viable career and a tool for empowering young people.

As a multifaceted creative, dancer, choreographer, instructor, presenter, and digital content producer, Demzy Baye has proven that dance can go beyond passion to become a profession. “Dance has the power to heal and uplift,” he explained. “It’s not just for fun, it’s a way to connect, to inspire, and to earn a living if you pursue it with focus.”

His breakthrough came with the Baye Dance Step, a viral move celebrated for its energy and fluidity. This was followed by his Kings of Dance Challenges, which popularized routines like Yeshua, Darling Jesus, and Defe Defe (Afromix). These innovations have positioned him as one of the most influential dancers in the Ghanaian creative industry.

Still, Demzy acknowledges the difficulties dancers face. “We are often overlooked compared to musicians,” he noted. “Only a few dancers make sustainable income, and a lot depends on building an audience online. There’s still a long way to go in valuing dance properly.”

Despite these challenges, his persistence has paid off. He has featured in global productions such as Beyoncé’s Already, appeared in videos with Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Gyakie, and performed on prestigious stages including the Global Citizen Festival 2023 alongside Usher.

The decision to abandon his nursing career for dance was not easy. “When I first told my mother, she thought I meant cultural dance,” he recalled with a laugh. “But once she saw the opportunities and the impact, she became one of my biggest supporters.”

Today, Demzy Baye not only performs but also mentors upcoming dancers through DWP Academy and its Ho branch. He stresses the importance of innovation and consistency: “Social media gets you seen, but originality is what makes you last.”

By advocating for recognition and creating platforms for young dancers, Demzy Baye is shifting the narrative, proving that dance is not a pastime, but a profession capable of inspiring, healing, and transforming lives.